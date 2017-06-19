Photos show beach left littered with broken bottles and dirty nappies

A Cork beach was left littered with broken bottles and dirty nappies after a busy weekend, writes Claire Anderson.

Myrtleville beach, near Crosshaven, was covered in rubbish after large numbers of the public visited during the sunny weather at the weekend.

Local photographer, Howard Crowdy, posted pictures he took this morning of the beach to the Carrig News Facebook page.

Signs can be seen clearly on the beach which state "leave nothing behind".

Mr Crowdy stated that broken bottles, dirty nappies, discarded shoes, towels, backpacks, and rubbish were present on the beach.