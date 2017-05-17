Photo gallery: A look at Enda Kenny through the years

Here is a compilation of photos from Mr Kenny's life throughout the years.

From a snap of him as a newly wed with his wife Fionnualla O'Kelly at St Mary's Church, Clontarf, Dublin to a freezeframe with his other great love, his bicycle.

See him shoot hoops at the National Ploughing Championships, pose with his seal of office and shaking hands with the current President of the United States Donald Trump.

Enda met a number of high profile figures during his time as head of Fine Gael including current British Prime Minister Theresa May, Former US president Bill Clinton, member of the Royal Family Prince Charles and Pope Francis.

Finally there is a picture of a youthful Enda on the campaign trail and, in contrast, Enda out and about during the 'keep the recovery going' campaign of 2016.