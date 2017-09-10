Phoenix Park to host Mile in Memory remembrance walk this morning

Children who have died suddenly or unexpectedly will be remembered as part of an event taking place at 11am in the Phoenix Park in Dublin this morning.

The "Mile in Memory" is a three-mile remembrance walk designed to help families who have lost children suddenly.

It is also hoping to raise funds for organisers First Light, who provide free services to bereaved families and parents.

Their CEO Fionnuala Sheehan says it provides an opportunity to remember.

"Because it is a remembrance event, there is that opportunity to very specifically acknowledge, to remember, your lost child, and for those who knew that child as well, and their family, to come along," she said.

"So it's not a morbid thing, it's really a receptive opportunity, it's something in addition that gives those family members the opportunity to meet up with some others as well."