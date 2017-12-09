Phase one of Brexit negotiations 'successful' but uncertainties remain for phase two

The Education Minister said the Brexit deal reached yesterday will protect Irish interests even if things go wrong in phase two.

The agreement means there will be no hard border with the North of Ireland and talks will now now move on to matters of trade.

Richard Bruton has denied suggestions that too many compromises were made.

"It narrows down the areas where things could potentially get difficult for Irish business. It copper-fastens the poltical agreement. It gives citizens in the North rights as European Citizens," he said.

"It copper-fastens the common travel area. So, an awful lot has been achieved in this first phase but of course there are uncertainties in the rest of the working out of the British extraction from the European Union - and we know that," he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Finance believes phase two of Brexit negotiations will prove vital for the economic future of Ireland.

Discussions will now centre around trade, after a settlement was reached late on Thursday night between the UK and EU.

The deal guarantees no border between the North and Republic, which the Taoiseach described as "rock solid and cast iron".

Paschal Donohoe said the UK and EU's trading relationship is now the focus.

"The successful conclusion of phase two of these negotiations is exceptionally important," he said.

"The reason for that is we are the country that has the single largest trade with the UK. Developing a stable trading relationship between the UK and the EU is in the interest of Ireland," he added.