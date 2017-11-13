Pharmacists warn against overuse of antibiotics

Back to Ireland Home

The public is being warned that overuse of antibiotics is now one of the biggest threats to patient safety in Ireland.

As a winter cold snap kicks in, pharmacists are advising patients with common complaints like colds and flu - not to take antibiotics.

Pharmacists warn that antibiotics will not help with tackling the viruses responsible for coughs, colds and sniffles at this time of year.

Daragh Connolly of the President of the Irish Pharmacy Union said: "Pharmacists want people to really understand that antibiotics are a very precious resource for a very specific job which is fighting bacteria, not fighting viruses...

"(Viruses, and not bacteria) are causing all of these coughs, colds and sniffles at this time of year."
KEYWORDS: cold, flu, cough, winter, antibiotics, medicine

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland