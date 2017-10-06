Pharmaceutical firm to create hundreds of jobs in Cork with €300m expansion
Hundreds of jobs are coming on stream for Cork.
Pharmaceutical giant Janssen Sciences Ireland which is a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson announced a €300m expansion of its Ringaskiddy facility.
Two hundred new positions will be available at the plant while an additional 450 jobs will be created during construction,
Work is due to begin later this month and is expected to take two years.
