Petition to add 30 minutes to Junior Cert paper before Oireachtas committee today

Officials are being brought before an Oireachtas committee today on foot of a petition started by a 15-year-old Junior Cert student.

Twelve thousand people signed Tara O'Sullivan's petition, "to make the new English Junior Cert Exam fairer by adding thirty extra minutes".

The Joint Committee on Public Petitions agreed to look at the issue and has called in the State Examinations Commission to explain why they won't allow more time.

The Committee has said it's greatly impressed by the petition and Tara's initiative.