Peter McVerry Trust secures planning permission for 18 apartments in Dublin

Homeless charity The Peter McVerry Trust has secured planning permission for 18 apartments in Dublin city centre.

The units on Townsend Street will be delivered by renovating a former Dublin City Council building.

The charity says the project is the first phase in a "pipeline" of housing projects they will deliver in the capital over the next two years.

CEO Pat Doyle says the apartments for single homeless people will mean "there will be 18 new keys to a home and 18 people leaving homelessness behind."