Person trapped in elevator at Limerick cement plant
10/10/2017 - 12:25:53Back to Ireland Home
Emergency services are responding to a report of a person trapped in an elevator at the Irish Cement Ltd plant in Mungret, Co Limerick.
Sources have confirmed three units of the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene dealing with an incident.
In a separate incident, last July, a contract worker at the plant was injured after he fell two feet from a silo onto scaffolding.
Join the conversation - comment here