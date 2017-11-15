Person rescued as fire extinguished at high-rise tower block near Belfast

Update 8pm: A fire which swept through a high-rise tower block near Belfast has been extinguished.

One person had to be rescued from the fire and a number of other residents were led to safety, the

Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service said.

Paramedics had tended to four patients, a Northern Ireland Ambulance spokesman said earlier.

The fire comes a day after the five-month anniversary of the Grenfell high-rise inferno which killed at least 80 people.

A fire service spokesman said they received a call to respond to the blaze at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, near Belfast at 5.32pm on Wednesday.

Eleven fire engines were sent to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control by 6.10pm.

The fire service described the the blaze erupting from a flat on the ninth floor of the block of flats as "well-developed" when they first arrived.

The spokesman added: "The prompt intervention of our firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control."

The scene of a fire at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry. Photo: Robert Cullen/PA Wire

At the scene by 7.30pm, six fire engines remained along with police cars and ambulances and dozens of residents remained outdoors.

Smoke damage was visible to two sides of the building, concentrated around a ninth-floor corner flat.

Local politicians were also seen at the scene, speaking with residents of the high-rise building.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze, its statement said.

Earlier: Four people are being treated by paramedics following a blaze that ripped through a high-rise block of flats in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, near Belfast, where residents have been evacuated from the building.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman John McPoland said the fire was reported from the ninth floor about 6pm on Wednesday.

The four people were being treated by the ambulance service, but the situation was ongoing and there was no further details about their conditions, Mr McPoland added.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the matter was being dealt with by the fire service.