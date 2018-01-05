Performance of Irish property sector could be undermind by Brexit - report

The performance of the Irish property sector could be undermined by Brexit, according to a new report.

Property Industry Ireland say the risks include weaker sterling affecting exports, and lower levels of economic activity having a negative impact.

The group say actions like meeting infrastructure demands from companies wanting to re-locate here are needed.

They are also encouraging companies to diversify into new markets beyond the UK.

David Duffy, Director of Property Industry Ireland says we need to invest in infrastructure to meet the demands from the FDI inflows.

He said: "Any of the analysis that has been done shows that Brexit could potentially have a negative impact on the overall economy and we do see the property sector move with the overall economy.

"Lower economic activity levels would impact negatively on the property sector

File image.

- Digital Desk