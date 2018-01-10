People within 2kms of fire near Dublin Airport told to close windows against 'very hazardous chemicals'

Update - 12.13pm: Residents within two kilometres of a fire in north Dublin are being urged to close their windows.

People with breathing difficulties are also being warned about the blaze at a vehicle recycling plant at St Margaret's near Dublin Airport.

The fire in St Margarets is now under control. Some units will be released from the scene shortly, however some will remain to dampen down any hot spots. We would still advise any residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows closed. #Dublin #Fire pic.twitter.com/b8sTY9Xd23 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade's James Mulholland says hazardous gases have been released.

He said: "The added danger is, especially with modern cars and with the modern plastics that they are using in them, is that you will get additional very hazardous chemicals that are released.

"All our fire fighters will wear breathing apparatus as we are putting out these fires, so you can imagine people thinking that they are safe if they are not near them.

"However, some of the gases will come back down towards earth again and towards their houses."

More video from St .Margarets car scrap yard fire pic.twitter.com/FSb5sL4UKV — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) January 10, 2018

09.52am: Firefighters battle massive blaze near Dublin Airport

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a fire at a plant near Dublin Airport.

Six units are dealing with the blaze at the premises off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.

Firefighting operations are continuing at the vehicle recycling centre in St Margarets. Our aerial drone unit is now on scene to help direct firefighting resources. This will be done with close liaison with the @IAApress pic.twitter.com/DyFENgPPGO — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

We now have 8 units attending the St Margarets / Sandyhill fire near the airport including aerial ladder & foam unit #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/af0UmalbGQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

The fire has produced a large plume of smoke, but an airport official says it is not having an effect on flights.

We're attending a plant fire in St Margaret's off the R108 near the airport #Dublin #fire 6 units & turntable ladder attending 📸 @doltron pic.twitter.com/bOyYzpmo8E — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

Anyone know what the fire is at edge of @DublinAirport @DublinAirportT2 @Dublin_Spotter photo just taken from T1 pic.twitter.com/zN4DMdeuQY — under the thatch (@underthethatch) January 10, 2018

People with breathing difficulties are being advised to avoid the area and motorists should approach with care.

#DUBLIN Emergency services dealing with a fire off St Margaret’s Rd. Care advised as smoke may be affecting visibility. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 10, 2018

