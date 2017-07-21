People who received water conservation grant but did not pay charge will get to keep money

People who got a conservation grant but did not pay their water charges will get to keep the money.

Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, has said it would be disingenuous to claim it back.

Fianna Fáil have said her department is not trying hard enough to claim back the money.

But Regina Doherty does not think it would be the right thing to do.

"Given the complexity of the establishment of it, given that it was an incentivised payment for people to reduce their water consumption, and I know other people have views around it but I think it would be disingenuous to go back and take it off people," she said.