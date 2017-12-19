People who lost homes urged to seek legal advice

People who have lost their homes are being urged to seek legal advice through one of the homeless charities.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has been working with organisations to ensure homeless people have their voices heard in court.

It is also working on a key piece of research about how people are discriminated against when looking for homes, which should then help inform government policy.

Commission Chair Emily Logan says homelessness a human rights issue.

"Essentially,human rights is rooted in the simple idea that we all count, that we’re literally worthy of esteem. It’s about human dignity and respect for each other," she said.

"I do believe that Irish people are a very compassionate society and you can hear in the public debate how disturbed people are by the fact that we have increasing numbers of people in Ireland - families, women and children - on our streets, and without a home, without the peace and security and the dignity that we all deserve as human beings."