People using eating disorder service increases by 10% in last year

Bodywhys is reporting a 10% increase in people with eating disorders using their services last year.

Among the figures in their annual report, email support requests increased by a third, while another 30% attended face-to-face support groups.

Harriet Parsons, Training and Development Manager with Bodywhys, says it is a good thing to see people with eating disorders reaching out for help.

"Our online services in particular have had a good increase and it's really showing us that people are looking for information and when they find it then they're reaching out and getting both that information and the support, which, for a person with an eating disorder is crucial," she said.

Bodywhys helpline: 1890 200 444