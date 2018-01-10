People told to close windows against 'very hazardous chemicals' as Dublin fire brought under control

Update - 2.50pm: A building and several vehicles have been badly damaged after a large fire in North Dublin.

The blaze broke out at St Margaret's near Dublin Airport at around 9am and it took eight units of the fire brigade three hours to bring it under control.

People living in the area are being advised to keep their windows closed as a precaution.

Dublin Fire Brigade's John Guilfoyle says investigations will now get underway.

He said: "The incident, in terms of the smoke plume, is more or less contained and under control, but we will have more fire fighting operations here for a number of hours to ensure the incident is fully extinguished.

"We have to look through the building and search the full site."

Update - 12.13pm: People within 2kms of fire near Dublin Airport told to close windows against 'very hazardous chemicals'

Residents within two kilometres of a fire in north Dublin are being urged to close their windows.

People with breathing difficulties are also being warned about the blaze at a vehicle recycling plant at St Margaret's near Dublin Airport.

Dublin Fire Brigade's James Mulholland says hazardous gases have been released.

He said: "The added danger is, especially with modern cars and with the modern plastics that they are using in them, is that you will get additional very hazardous chemicals that are released.

"All our fire fighters will wear breathing apparatus as we are putting out these fires, so you can imagine people thinking that they are safe if they are not near them.

"However, some of the gases will come back down towards earth again and towards their houses."

09.52am: Firefighters battle massive blaze near Dublin Airport

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a fire at a plant near Dublin Airport.

Six units are dealing with the blaze at the premises off the Ballymun Road in St Margaret's.

The fire has produced a large plume of smoke, but an airport official says it is not having an effect on flights.

People with breathing difficulties are being advised to avoid the area and motorists should approach with care.

