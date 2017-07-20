People should be incentivised to drive electric cars says Fianna Fáil

Financial incentives will be needed if the government wants more people to use electric cars.

That is according to Fianna Fáil who have said that the Government's climate plan does not go far enough.

Their Environment Spokesperson Timmy Dooley admitted he would not drive an electric car.

But he has said that is down to range issues, and that many people could be incentivised to drive them.

"You have got to incentivise, I think everybody believes they have a responsibility to protect the environment but until you make it financially viable for people, they really are not incentivised and that is the area in terms where you can really get people," he said.

"Of course there is investment in cycling ways, cycling lanes, public transport, that's all fine but there are people who still need a car to get to work and live their lives."