People in Dublin urged to donate sanitary items for homeless women

People in Dublin are being urged to donate sanitary towels for the city's homeless women.

A collection is being organised to help support those who sleep rough in the capital.

The Homeless Period Dublin initiative, is asking for donations of sanitary towels, tampons and baby wipes.

It is being organised to mark International Women's day, in a bid to highlight the difficulties faced by women who live on the streets.

More information can be found on the Homeless Period Dublin's Facebook page here.