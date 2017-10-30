People asked to consider making legacy donation in will

We are being encouraged to leave a legacy by making a charity donation as part of a will.

MyLegacy Week starts today, with people being asked to make a legacy donation to support the work of a charity they care about.

Caitriona Bentley, Director of MyLegacy, explained what the campaign is about.

"Basically, we're just encouraging people to consider the many worthy causes and the charities that are out there that rely on public donations,

"MyLegacy is a group of charities who have come together to ask people to leave a legacy donation in their will.

"However big or small the donation, it'll certainly make a significant impact to the cause that you care about yourself."