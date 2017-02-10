Pensioner who went missing in her nightwear dies in hospital

An elderly woman who went missing while dressed in nightwear has died in hospital, police in the North have said.

Jean McAllister, 81, disappeared from her home in Bangor in Co Down on Thursday night.

PSNI Inspector Stephen McGuigan said: "Mrs McAllister was found this afternoon near to where she went missing in the Ashbury area of the town.

"We would pay tribute to local residents and the Community Rescue Service who worked so hard to find Mrs McAllister.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time."