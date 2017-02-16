Pensioner pronounced dead at scene of Dublin road traffic accident revived at hospital

Update 5.40pm: A man in his 70s who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash is now reported to be fighting for his life at Tallaght Hospital where he was revived.

His condition is described as critical.

Earlier:

A man in his 70s has been killed in a crash in Dublin this afternoon.

The four car collision occurred on St. Peters Road in Walkinstown at about 1.10pm this afternoon.

One man - who was the sole occupant of his vehicle - was pronounced dead at scene and removed to Tallaght Hospital.

The occupants of the three other vehicles involved were unharmed.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station.