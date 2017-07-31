Pensioner killed in suspected hit-and-run accident in Co Tipperary

A pensioner was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident in Co Tipperary last night.

The accident occurred at Poynestown, Glengoole, Thurles at around 10.20 pm.

The 68-year-old male pedestrian was fatally injured and "all indications at this stage are that the deceased was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop", according to gardaí.

The man's body of deceased remains at the scene. The road has been closed between Ballysloe and Glengoole for technical examination and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses or any person who can assist with the investigation of this fatal hit and run road traffic collision, to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

It has been a tragic weekend on Irish roads, after the death of a six-year-old boy and three motorcyclists as well as this latest accident in Tipperary.

The young boy passed away in hospital yesterday after being knocked down and seriously injured on Friday evening on Dublin's Shanganagh Road.

The three motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Limerick and Dublin on Saturday night.

More than 90 people have lost their lives on the roads so far this year. Road safety chiefs are urging motorists to slow down.