Pensioner dies in Meath road accident

A 70-year-old male cyclist has died in a road accident in Co Meath today.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for witness after the man’s bicycle and a car were in collision at around 11.30am on the R153 Balrath road near Kentstown, Co Meath.

The man was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators were at scene and the road has reopened to traffic.

#MEATH The Navan/Balrath Rd (R153) has reopened following a crash between Balrath and Kentstown. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 12, 2017

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who travelling on the R153 in Balrath between 11am and 11.30am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station at 0469036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.