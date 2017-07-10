Pensioner dies in Carlow road accident

A man aged in his 70s has died following a road accident in Co Carlow.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Cloughna, Carlow at approximately 8.30am yesterday morning.

A male driver in his 70s, the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a concrete wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.