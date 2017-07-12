Pension restoration date to be discussed today

It is claimed that 40,000 retired public servants will have died before seeing their pensions restored.

The Government has committed to restoration by 2021 but today the body representing 140,000 of them is calling for that date to be brought forward.

The Alliance of Retired Public Servants will meet with the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe this afternoon.

Spokesman Brian Burke has said his members deserve better.

"They've earned their pensions, they've spent their life working as public servants, working as doctors, firemen, nurses, teachers and working in the civil and health services," he said.

"It's time to have their pensions restored, I think everybody agrees that they should be restored. It's the time frame that's the problem at the moment. 2021 is too far away."