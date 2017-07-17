Penneys recalling thousands of flip flops after discovering high levels of cancer-causing chemical

Penneys are recalling thousands of men's flip flops - after discovering they contain high levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

The chain's parent company, Primark, says it is recalling black, blue and khaki sandals from its Cedar Wood State range and offering a full refund to anyone who bought them.

The product numbers affected are: Khaki - 02387/07, 08, 09

Black - 02387/01, 02, 03

Blue - 02387/04, 05, 06

A spokesman confirmed the flip flops contain chrysene - which is commonly used in dark-coloured dyes.