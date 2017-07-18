Penneys reassure customers flip flops with cancer-causing chemical were not sold in Ireland

Penneys are reassuring customers that a batch of faulty flip flops were never sold in Ireland.

Parent company Primark is recalling thousands of men's flip flops after discovering they contain high levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

They say they believe the risk from the chemical called chrysene is minimal.

Primark said: "The Cedar Wood State range of flip flops that have been recalled by Primark were not sold in Ireland.

"The products were only available in the UK and Northern Europe (Germany, Netherlands, Austria and Belgium)."

Primark are recalling black, blue and khaki sandals from its Cedar Wood State range and offering a full refund to anyone who bought them.

The product numbers affected are: Khaki - 02387/07, 08, 09

Black - 02387/01, 02, 03

Blue - 02387/04, 05, 06

A spokesman confirmed the flip flops contain chrysene which is commonly used in dark-coloured dyes.