Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car in Meath

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Meath.

The car struck the 33-year-old man on the Kentstown Road in Navan at about 4.35am this morning.

An ambulance brought the man to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is closed for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.