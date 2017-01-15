Pedestrian killed in Kilkenny road collision

A woman has died in a fatal road traffic accident in Co Kilkenny this evening.

A female pedestrian in her 60s died after she was involved in a collision with a car at 6pm at Green Street in Callan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and is not expected to reopen until tomorrow.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.