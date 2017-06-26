Pedestrian killed in Dublin tonight after being struck by truck

A 52 year old man has died after being knocked down in Dublin.

The fatal collision happened on Emmet Road in Inchicore this evening at approximately 6pm

The male pedestrian was struck by a truck.

The man was treated by Emergency Services personnel at the scene and taken by Ambulance to St. James’s Hospital, Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene. The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station 01-666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station