Pedestrian in their late 80s dies three days after Mayo road accident

A pensioner has died following a road accident in Co. Mayo.

The road traffic collision happened on the old N5, 2km from Charlestown on Saturday January, 13 at around 6.45pm.

The injured pedestrian, who was in his late 80s, passed away yesterday in Mayo University Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 - 9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

