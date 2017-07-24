Pedestrian dies in Cork city centre accident

Update: Gardaí in Mayfield have appealed for witnesses following a fatal collision this morning at the junction of Coburg Street and Bridge Street in Cork City.

At approximately 10.55am a male pedestrian aged in his 40s was seriously injured when he was struck by a articulated lorry.

He was attended to by emergency services personnel at the scene and pronounced dead a short time later. His body will be removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and diversions remain in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Earlier: A man has died in an accident involving a truck in Cork city centre this morning, writes Eoin English.

The accident occurred on the Coburg St side of its junction with Bridge St and MacCurtain Street, at the bottom of St Patrick's Hill, at around 11am.

Sections of roads in the area have been closed off and gardaí have sealed off the accident scene for a forensic collision investigation.

The city coroner's office has been notified.

A traffic management plan has been activated and gardaí have warned of traffic diversions in this area of the city over the coming hours.