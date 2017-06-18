Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Galway

A 30-year-old man has died following a collision in Galway.

The pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a car at Bushy Park on Moycullen Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 1.40am yesterday morning.

However he was pronounced dead at University Hospital Galway yesterday evening.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out over the coming days.

Forensic teams have examined the scene and the road has been fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.