Peace building continues in North today without McGuinness at the table

In the North, peace building continues today, without the Sinn Féin veteran Martin McGuinness at the table.

Politicians now only have days left to appoint an executive, following a snap election earlier this month.

Legacy issues and an Irish language act have all proven to be huge sticking points for the parties involved.

The author and journalist Eamon Mallie says they continue today, despite the loss of McGuinness.

"It's an odd feeling being here, or any Sinn Féin occasion, and Martin McGuinness isn't part of the crowd.

"It is an extraordinary moment but that is the cycle of life."