Pay and workload hot topics at annual INTO conference for primary school teachers

Pay is set to top the agenda for primary school teachers as the annual INTO conference gets underway in Belfast today.

It comes as students from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to become teachers under a new €2.4m plan being unveiled later by Education Minister Richard Bruton.

Minister Bruton will address delegates tomorrow.

INTO General Secretary Noel Ward knows what his teachers want: "Two key issues at this congress are about pay and about work load.

"In terms of pay, teachers are looking for the money back that was taken from them in austerity north and south and we want pay equality for our younger teachers.

"And in terms of work load there is a sense among teachers that the administrative burden is pushing teaching aside, with a whole range of initiatives coming upon them and they need some relief from that."