Paul Murphy to make official defamation complaint to the Dáil against Taoiseach

Paul Murphy has accused the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of defaming him, and is to make an official complaint to the Dáil authorities.

He says Mr Varadkar accused him of criminal behaviour in the Dáil on Wednesday, and is also complaining about four other Fine Gael TDs.

Mr Murphy’s already facing investigation by the Dáil’s disciplinary committee over his own alleged abuse of privilege in exchanges on Wednesday.

However, he is now attempting to turn the tables by accusing the Taoiseach of defaming him in exactly the same exchange.

He says Varadkar’s claims of thuggery are defamatory and that by describing the protest as "ugly, violent and nasty", he is accusing Murphy of involvement he did not have.

In a letter to be delivered to Leinster House authorities today, he also takes issue with references to water balloons, complaining that Murphy had no connection to this, and that he is therefore being defamed.

Varadkar is not the only subject of complaint - Murphy and his party colleagues also believe Charlie Flanagan, Heather Humphreys, Bernard Durkan, and Mary Mitchell O’Connor are ALL also in breach of Dáil rules.