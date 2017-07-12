Paul Murphy causes Dáil outrage by naming three gardaí 'lying under oath' in Jobstown trial

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has caused outrage in the Dáil by using Oireachtas privilege to accuse three gardaí of taking part in an "agreement to commit perjury" and "lying under oath" during the Jobstown trial, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

In a deeply controversial attack on Government during the latest leaders questions debate, Mr Murphy demanded a public inquiry into the case and was accused by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of threatening him after warning "you're going to regret" ignoring the call.

Despite repeated attempts by Ceann Comhairle and Fianna Fáil TD Sean O Fearghail to block any comments relating to the alleged perjury claims, Mr Murphy told the Dáil he believes gardaí were involved in a "conspiracy" against him and his co-defendants.

Stressing it has been proven he did not say "will we keep her [Joan Burton] here for the night" during the Jobstown protest, Mr Murphy said it is impossible to believe three gardaí swore under oath the comments were made when "it didn't happen".

Mr Murphy said under Dáil privilege that he is convinced "numerous gardaí lied under oath" and had "an agreement to commit perjury".

To a furious reaction from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour TDs, Mr Murphy said while "it may pain you, or some of you, the jury looked at the evidence and found us innocent", despite political claims the protest was akin to ISIS, kidnapping and other allegations.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar responded to the allegations, and the demand for a public inquiry into an alleged conspiracy against Mr Murphy, by saying bluntly "you're not a victim here" and that "you had a fair trial".

He said while Mr Murphy was found innocent "that doesn't mean your actions were right", and accused the opposition TD of "thuggery" and insisted he and others should "offer a public apology" to Ms Burton and her advisor Karen O'Connell over what happened.

Noting Mr Varadkar did not address the call for a public inquiry or the perjury claims, Mr Murphy said while he may not be a victim, the 15-year-old who was convicted of offences relating to Jobstown in a children's court and others "who lost their jobs" due to the trial are victims.

As Mr Varadkar began to respond by again saying the actions of Mr Murphy during the protest were "unbecoming" of a TD and that there is no conspiracy, Mr Murphy shouted across the chamber "you're going to regret that".

A momentarily shocked Mr Varadkar paused before saying: "That's quite threatening actually. That's quite threatening. You should give an apology to the people you held."

Mr Murphy's claims under Dáil privilege that three gardaí allegedly committed perjury during the Jobstown trial are now being examined by Oireachtas officials over whether they breached Dáil standing orders.

The request was made by Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin, with Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail saying they will be examined "this afternoon".