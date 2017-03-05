Patients dodging waiting lists by availing of free medical treatment abroad

There has been a surge in patients who are dodging waiting lists by availing of free medical treatments in other EU countries.

New figures from the HSE show that spending on the EU's "Cross Border Health" scheme increased by 350% in the last year.

Over 1,700 Irish patients benefited from the scheme last year, with 40% receiving treatments in Northern Ireland.

Under the scheme, Irish citizens can avail of healthcare procedures in other EU countries and the HSE must cover the cost.