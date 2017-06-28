Pat Hickey to decide if he'll sue after he clears his name

Update 11:08am: Pat Hickey has warned he will decide if he will sue after he clears his name in court.

The former President of the Olympic Council of Ireland is awaiting trial in Brazil on ticket touting charges arising out of last summer's Games in Rio.

In an exclusive Newstalk interview, Mr Hickey was asked if he'd ever run for OCI office again:

"Oh no never because I announced in January of 2016 that after the games that I was finished. Lots of people said many things about me when I was away. My legal team have kept a record and a track of everything."

Mr Hickey said he was "absolutely humiliated" when he was arrested in Brazil.

"There's not a doubt about it that I was absolutely humiliated and treated in a disgraceful manner on my arrest. Everyone in the world saw, the media were at the door.

"The judge of the high court of Brazil said I should never, ever have been arrested and put in prison," he said.

Speaking to Paul Williams on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Hickey stressed that he could not go into details about the case as it is still in front of the courts in Rio.

He stated: "I'd like to just emphasise that I am totally innocent of all these charges, and I will be proven innocent, and my legal team in Brazil are working flat out."

Mr Hickey spoke about the impact the experience has had on himself and his family.

"This has left a devastating effect on my family - on my wife, on my children. It's affected my own health. As a result of all this stress, I now have a heart problem, and I have had two medical procedures," he said.

Earlier: Pat Hickey has accused the Sports Minister Shane Ross of 'scarpering' when he was arrested on ticket touting charges in Brazil.

The former President of the Olympic Council of Ireland has exclusively told Newstalk that Minister Ross was afraid he was going to be arrested as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Hickey insists he 'will be proven innocent of all charges' in the Brazilian courts https://t.co/5u64H9jFwx pic.twitter.com/vs7Pvg6jbk — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) June 28, 2017

Pat Hickey on Shane Ross: "He had pre booked his Rio visit through the OCI, we got his accommodation. He was our guest." #bknt — Newstalk Breakfast (@BreakfastNT) June 28, 2017

Mr Hickey also says the Minister didn't make any effort to help him in prison, but the department of Sport says consular assistance was offered by the Irish Embassy in Rio.

"The minister decided to scarper out of Rio very fast, I think he was afraid he would be arrested as well because it is a bit like the wild west out there.

"He left the day after I arrested I think, if not the same day but I do note and I checked this with my colleagues in the OCI, he never made any enquiries into my condition," he said.