Pat Hickey resigns from executive board of International Olympic Committee

The former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Pat Hickey, has resigned from the executive board of the International Olympic Committee.

It follows the controversy surrounding ticket-selling at last year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The 72-year-old faces trial in Brazil in November over an alleged scheme to sell tickets illegally.

In a statement on its Twitter page overnight, the International Olympic Committee said Pat Hickey has resigned "with immediate effect" from its executive board.

In his resignation letter, the 72-year-old emphasised that he wanted to "protect the IOC and ensure that the interest of the National Olympic Committees are represented on the executive board."

He also reiterated his innocence of all charges, and said he hoped to exercise his functions as an IOC member in the future.

His vacant post will be filled by election in Lima this week.

Mr Hickey was arrested by Brazilian police during the Games and held in jail for almost two weeks before being released on health grounds.