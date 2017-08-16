Pat Hickey declines invitation to discuss report into Rio ticketing

Pat Hickey has declined an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Sport tomorrow.

The Former Olympic Council of Ireland boss had been invited to discuss the Moran report into ticketing at the Rio Games.

The report was critical of the OCI procedures and governance in awarding the contract for tickets to Pro 10.

It also found the OCI was more concerned about commercial interests than the athletes relatives, friends, and supporters.

The chair of the committee Fergus O'Dowd has described Mr Hickey's decision as disappointing and regrettable.