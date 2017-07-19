Passport office sees steep rise in applications since launch of online service

More than half a million Irish passports have been issued so far this year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say applications are 10% higher than the same time last year.

The department said online renewals are ahead of target, accounting for almost 17% of requests, since its launch at the end of March.

They said that 90% of online applications are being processed within five working days.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said: "We are also meeting the target turnaround time of 15 working days for Passport Express renewals, despite the extremely high volumes being received.

"First-time applications and applications to renew lost or stolen passports take longer because extra checks are necessary.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind any families heading overseas during the remaining weeks of the summer holidays to check the validity of their children’s passports, which are valid for a shorter period than adults."

Anyone applying for a passport can visit their website, www.dfa.ie/passport, and passport holders can register for a free passport renewal reminder e-mail at https://www.eforms.gov.ie/en/reminder/passport/ and download the Department’s travel advice app Travelwise.