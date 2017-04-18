Passer-by calls Coast Guard after hearing screams for help from river

Three people were rescued from the estuary of the river Boyne at Mornington in Co Meath last night.

A passer-by raised the alarm after they heard screams for help at about 8pm.

Coast Guard and river rescue crews were scrambled to the scene to help the trio, who had fallen out of a boat.

The three, aged 21, 23 and 24 were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.