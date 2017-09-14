Passenger stopped with over €21,000 in cash at Cork Airport
Revenue officers at Cork Airport seized more than €21,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a passenger on an outbound flight this morning.
"The Lithuanian national was questioned and the cash, suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, was seized in accordance with the proceeds of crime legislation," a statement from Revenue read.
Officers were later granted a three-month detention order to facilitate further investigation at a sitting of Cork District Court.