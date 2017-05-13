Passenger dies on flight diverted to Shannon

A passenger died on a flight that was forced to divert to Shannon Airport on Friday evening, writes Patrick Flynn.

It was the second time in five days that a passenger on board a transatlantic flight passed away after suddenly falling ill.

Yesterday, Air Canada flight AC-849 from London’s Heathrow Airport to Toronto in Canada diverted to the mid-west airport after the crew declared a medical emergency.

The Boeing 777 jet was about 400 kms north west of Mayo when the crew turned around. The flight rerouted to Shannon with cabin crew members battling to resuscitate the elderly woman.

The flight landed safely at 5.15pm and was met by airport emergency services and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the county coroner informed.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out while efforts are also being made to repatriate the remains to Canada.

The flight continued its journey to Toronto about two hours after landing at Shannon.

Last Monday, an 88-year-old man died after the Delta Air Lines flight on which he was travelling from Amsterdam to the US diverted to Shannon.