Paschal Donohoe: We are an 'underdog government'

The Public Expenditure Minister, Paschal Donohoe, says they are operating an 'underdog government'.

Mr Donohoe was speaking ahead of this morning's cabinet meeting, which marks one year since the government was formed.

He said he believes significant progress has been made in areas like housing.

Paschal Donohoe was asked if he's happy with this government's first year in office.

"We're an underdog Government," he said.

"We are operating in a minority situation now, for the first time in many years here in Ireland.

"I believe we have delivered significant achievements, but I, like all my cabinet colleagues, are always impatient and determined to see how we can achieve more across the year."