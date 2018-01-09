Paschal Donohoe supports recommendations on 8th Amendment, but his junior minister disagrees
Minister Paschal Donohoe says he is in favour of allowing abortion without restriction for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.
The Finance Minister confirmed he supports the recommendations of the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment.
It comes ahead of a Cabinet debate on the issue tomorrow.
Minister Donohoe said: "I believe the committee's report and the recommendations contained in it should be put to the people, and I support the recommendations that are in the committee's report."
However, his Junior Minister Patrick O'Donovan disagreed, saying: "Every household in the country's going to have different views on this - I have a different view to Minister Donohoe on this.
"And I'll be articulating my view later on."
- Digital Desk