Paschal Donohoe criticises Fianna Fáil's stance on water charges

The Public Expenditure Minister has criticised the Fianna Fáil party's stance on water charges.

Paschal Donohoe (pictured) says as soon as the Oireachtas committee makes decisions he will outline the consequences - a clear hint at the bill for the taxpayer of whatever is proceeded with.

It is expected refunds of charges paid will cost at least €160m.

Minister Donohoe says he does not understand Fianna Fáil's position on not having a charge for excessive use of water.

“For any government to find itself in a situation where it has to deal with fining people for excess water usage, or taking them to court for excess water usage, but is not in a position to be able to charge them a moderate amount for that usage would present even greater difficulty for water policy than what we have at the moment.”