Paschal Donohoe among others to declare for contender in FG leadership race

More declarations for the two contenders to be the next leader of Fine Gael are expected today.

Last night the party's national executive outlined how the campaign will run - with hustings and voting to take place around the country.

After yesterday's dramatic day of declarations, today may be somewhat quieter, but the two campaigns will continue to make their case.

This morning all eyes are on Minister Paschal Donohoe who is expected to declare for Leo Varadkar.

Other members of the Parliamentary Party have signalled they too will make their intentions known.

Last night, it was decided that nominations will close tomorrow evening , and no one expects anymore candidates in the race.

From Thursday to Sunday next week there will be four regional debates or hustings - in Dublin, Carlow, Ballinasloe and Cork.

Then between Monday 26 May and Thursday June 1, voting for 235 Councillors and up to 21,000 members will take place at 26 polling stations across the country.

On Friday June 2, the PP will vote, all the votes will be counted and the winner announced.