Party to celebrate history of Moore Street today

Dublin's famous Moore Street will be taking a step back in time today.

Spraoi ar an Sráid will see street traders wearing traditional dress to celebrate the vibrant history of Moore Street throughout the ages from the 18th century to present times.

There will also be traditional Irish music from Frances Black and Pete St John when the event kicks off at noon.

Visitors will be surrounded by living history as children re-enact street games and songs. Actors will deliver historical speeches, read personal letters and relay eye witness accounts from the 1916 Rising, depicting the colourful history of Moore Street.

Members of the public will be invited to dress in early 20th century clothes, with prizes for the best dressed male and female.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál MacDonncha explained what people can expect today.

"We're bringing musicians, we're bringing historical re-enactors, we have children's activities and a fun day for everybody on the street from 12 noon to 5pm," he said.